Cwm LLC Purchases 5,140 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 6,047.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2,968.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 381,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.68% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,156.88. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,833 shares of company stock worth $280,567 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

