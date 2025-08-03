Cwm LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2,317.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after buying an additional 551,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 532,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

ARVN stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.22. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

