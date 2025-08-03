Cwm LLC Purchases 7,953 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 2,137.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 65.47%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 550,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

