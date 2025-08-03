Cwm LLC Purchases 8,202 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 1,737.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Sanofi bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $74,284,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $9,349,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 853,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,768.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $378,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,361,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,019.51. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.13). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 484.90% and a negative return on equity of 241.05%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

