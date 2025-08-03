Cwm LLC Raises Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 646.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 444.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 248,161 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

HODL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

