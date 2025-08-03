Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 338,454 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,577,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 412,655 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 840,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,528,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

