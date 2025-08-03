Cwm LLC Sells 14,544 Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sotera Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 4,881.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 816.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

