Cwm LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.2%

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.