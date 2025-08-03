Cwm LLC Sells 307 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Trex by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

