Cwm LLC Sells 316 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cactus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cactus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $39.70 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

