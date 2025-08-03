Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $41.34 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.