Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $41.34 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
