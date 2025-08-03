CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $444.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $414.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.15. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.