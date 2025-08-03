CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.