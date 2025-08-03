CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $485.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $480.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

