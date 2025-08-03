CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $518.00 at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $465.00 to $518.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

