D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by D. Boral Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Pulmonx
In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 23,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,362.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,231 shares in the company, valued at $358,726.86. This represents a 24.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $25,230.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,585.25. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
