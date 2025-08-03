Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

