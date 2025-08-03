Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Definitive Healthcare worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 206.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

