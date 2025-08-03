Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Raised by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $468.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $514.39. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

