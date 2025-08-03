Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

UnitedHealth Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments (dividends). These companies are typically well-established and generate steady cash flow, making their stocks attractive to investors seeking income in addition to potential capital appreciation. By holding dividend stocks, investors can receive a predictable income stream while still participating in the stock’s price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $16.61 on Thursday, reaching $249.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,130,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $247.75 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average is $420.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,996,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $139.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,037,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,294,609. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Featured Stories