eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $95.00 target price by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.74. 11,877,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,764. eBay has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,922. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

