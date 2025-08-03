eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Set at $95.00 by Needham & Company LLC

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a $95.00 price target by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,877,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,764. eBay has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

