Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Up 8.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 178.40 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.31). Approximately 4,151,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,497,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80 ($2.13).

Specifically, insider Trudy Schoolenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($68,489.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.19.

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

