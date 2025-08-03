Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

