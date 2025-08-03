Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

