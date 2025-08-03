Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Roblox, Arista Networks, and Alibaba Group are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Roblox stock traded up $14.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,255,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,092,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44.

