Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,137 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

