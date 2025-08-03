Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,079 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 269,692 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 295,500 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -237.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

