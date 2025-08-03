Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.06% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MARB stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

