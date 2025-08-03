Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAJL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 5.7% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JAJL opened at $28.28 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

