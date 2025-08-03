Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,889 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

