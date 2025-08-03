Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,889 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 187.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTTR

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.