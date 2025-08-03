Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Premier by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Premier by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Premier by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.