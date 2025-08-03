Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,882 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,075. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $385,396.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,469.60. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

