Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 78,360.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

