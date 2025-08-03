Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

