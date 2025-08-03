Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Baidu by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

BIDU opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

