Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 327,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 149,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $210.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

