Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000.

NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

