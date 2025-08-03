Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. The trade was a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.