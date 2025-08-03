Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) by 245.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 87.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Platinum Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Price Performance

Shares of PLTM stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.