Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 405,913 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 854,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 372,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $7,985,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. The trade was a 34.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 14,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $518,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,629,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,684.47. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock valued at $131,933,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $34.76 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

