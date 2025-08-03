Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hayward by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hayward by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,080.50. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,854,268. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,571 shares of company stock worth $1,795,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.