Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

