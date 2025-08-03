Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.42% of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFY opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

About Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

