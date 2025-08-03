Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $983,000 Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,971.80. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,621.70. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock worth $1,524,781 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVER opened at $24.10 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

