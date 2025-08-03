Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,845 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMM. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

