Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 5,834,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,128 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 255,079 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 959,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 751,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $7,100,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 3.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

About Ermenegildo Zegna

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

