Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 142,016 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 142,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 936,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

