Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,049,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,194,928.12. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.2%

KW stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

